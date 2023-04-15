Share:

MULTAN - Multan division Commis­sioner Engineer Amir Khattak said on Friday that well over 88,000 metric tonnes wheat has been procured and over five million free flour bags distributed among the needy in all the four districts of Mul­tan division so far.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing wheat procurement drive, anti-wheat-smuggling operations and distribution of free Atta bags, Khattak said that the administration was also actively engaged in anti-smuggling operations and so far 90 vehicles involved in il­legal transportation of wheat have been impounded and 1,956.05 metric tonnes wheat seized that was kept at the procurement centres.

He said that four cases have also been got registered against violators on wheat smuggling and 105 raids were conducted to check wheat smuggling.

He said that gunny bags suf­ficient for 214,399.5 metric tonnes wheat have so far been distributed.

He said that 651,000 metric tonnes wheat would be pro­cured in Multan division and so far they have reached the figure of 88,670.8 metric tonnes.

He said that over five million free flour bags have been dis­tributed among the deserving people and added that from now onwards people would get three bags of free wheat flour against one identity card on the spot.

He ordered price control mag­istrates to maintain surveillance on market to check price hike and ensure that price lists are displayed visibly at all shops.

He was informed that price magistrates conducted 86,356 inspections during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak so far during which 316 persons were arrested, 78 FIRs were registered, and fine worth over Rs8.5 million was imposed on violators.

Earlier, deputy commissioner gave detailed briefing to the commissioner. Officials from other departments were also present.

COMMISSIONER DIRECTS FOR BUSINESS-FRIENDLY ENVIRONMENT IN MULTAN

A review meeting held here on Friday with commissioner in the chair stressed to achieve a business-friendly environment across the division.

Amir Khattak issued multiple directives in the meeting to de­partments concerned such as removing barriers to the people approaching for NOCs to start work in the desired discipline of life.

NOCs for commercial con­struction should be made easier in order to get a congenial en­vironment for business in all four districts of the division, he stressed.

All departments lend healthy support to entrepreneurs strug­gling to get better commercial infrastructure for their business activities, he said.

Deputy commissioners were directed to call meetings im­mediately in their respective districts to meet the target, he added.

He, however, didn’t spare the buildings carrying out commer­cial activities sans NOC in any part of the division.

He pressed on the depart­ments concerned to wage combined effort for the im­provement of commercial in­frastructure especially in the city of Saints.

The commissioner said the cases with incomplete docu­ments should be terminated by informing to the relevant per­son instead burdening them for-nothing in the files.

Amir Khattak asked the divi­sional departments to proceed with work on pending promo­tion cases of the employees as ‘timely promotion spurs mo­tivation among employees to perform a good job’ which he maintained.

DC Multan Omar Jahangir among other DCs of the division was present through a video link in the meeting.

MD WASA, CEO Corporation Chaudhary Fermaesh, ADC Sar­fraz and other officers too were invited to the occasion.