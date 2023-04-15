Share:

The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) has arrested Zubair Khan, a close aide and alleged front man of Moonis Elahi.

The ACE spokesperson said in a statement that a case was lodged against PTI leader’s Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Zubair Khan.

The spokesperson said that Pervaiz Elahi and company received Rs125 million bribe against the due payment of Rs2.9 billion of a foreign company. Pervaiz Elahi had made the payment through Lahore Waste Management Company.

The ACE claimed that the case was lodged against former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi on basis of solid evidence. It added that Zubair Khan played important role in signing a deal between Pervaiz Elahi and other accused and the foreign company.

For the financial settlement, Pervaiz Elahi allegedly received Rs650 million, whereas, Moonis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti received Rs50 million and Zubair Khan received Rs5 million. According to the ACE, the accused misused their powers and Pervaiz Elahi made the payment via Lahore Waste Management Company by pressurising Ali Qamar.