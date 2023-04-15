LAHORE - The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab has started another inquiry against the former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. As per details, Usman Buzdar is accused of constructing a hall on private land on the state’s expenditure. The total cost of the hall construction was Rs 2.4 crore and neither the land was transferred to the state’s possession nor the land acquisition process was carried out, a source with the ACE said. The source further revealed that the hall which is built near the grave of Usman Buzdar is still in his possession.
Share:
Agencies
April 15, 2023
Share: