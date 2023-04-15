Share:

LAHORE - The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab has start­ed another inquiry against the former chief minister Pun­jab Usman Buzdar. As per details, Usman Buzdar is accused of constructing a hall on private land on the state’s expendi­ture. The total cost of the hall construction was Rs 2.4 crore and neither the land was transferred to the state’s possession nor the land acquisition process was carried out, a source with the ACE said. The source further revealed that the hall which is built near the grave of Us­man Buzdar is still in his possession.