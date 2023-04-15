Share:

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday approved three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in a case registered under terrorism charges.

The court has handed over Mr Gandapur to Bhakkar police for interrogation, directing them to complete the investigation in three days and produce him again before the court on Tuesday (April 18) in next week.

A day earlier, District Magistrate Muhammad Asif Niaz discharged his name in the illegal weapons case, while the area magistrate Muhammad Waseem sent him in police custody on a three-day physical remand in Sarai Mahajir police station case registered under various charges, including attempted murder.

The Bhakkar police have registered three cases against the PTI, including one that includes anti-terrorism provisions.

On Friday, Ali Amin Gandapur was transferred from Islamabad to the Bhakkar Saddar police station where three cases had been registered against him under the provisions of terrorism and attempted murder.

The district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday handed over the PTI leader to the Bhakkar police on one-day transit remand. The Bhakkar police had sought three-day transit remand of Mr Gandapur. However, duty magistrate Naveed Khan handed over the PTI to the Bhakkar police on one-day remand.