ISLAMABAD - All three directors of the building control wing of the Capital Development Authority have opposed the appointment of a junior and non-technical officer of Pakistan Administrative Service having grade-18 as their Deputy Director General. It is pertinent to mention here that at present the building control regulations are being enforced across the federal capital through three different directorates headed by their respective directors. Out of total three, two directors are in grade-19 while all are civil engineers as well. The administration wing on Thursday appointed grade-18 officer Umar Randhawa as DDG Building Control by removing another officer of grade-19 of the Provincial Management Service Shehbaz Naqvi.

A representation against the appointment of new DDG Building Control has unanimously been filed by all three directors before Member Planning and Development—an administrative head of the planning and design wing. The representation explained that the directorates of Building Control are responsible for implementation of ICT Building Control Regulations within ICT limit which includes approval of building plans, issuance of occupancy permit, detection and removal of building control violations and sealing and demolishing of illegal/ unauthorized buildings and these Directorates are working under command of Member (Planning & Development), CDA. It is further contended that the directorates are headed by directors in BS-19 having technical qualification, expertise and background in the field of Architecture, Civil Engineering, Town Planning, or all of these to oversee the official business.

However, the representation added that given in view the influx of migrants in capital city which increased the scope of work of Building Control, it has been decided by the Authority to restructure Building Control department by creating Building Control Wing under DG (Building Control) in BS-20 and DDG (Building Control) in BS-19 for better coordination among Directorates and for the speedy disposal of work.

“The job description of both DG and DDG involves technical approvals and decisions hence require personnel having technical expertise in the field,” the representation maintained. It pleaded further that recently, the authority has posted a non-technical and junior officer of BS-18 as DDG (Building Control) over directors in BS-19 which is not only against the organizational goals but also unjust. The directors were of the view that being non-technical, the newly transferred incumbent is in no position to grant technical approvals and exercise technical powers.

The representation highlighted further that they raised objection previously when authority appointed a non-technical DDG (Building Control) but they were given assurance by high ups that their grievances shall be addressed but instead of addressing their genuine concern, the authority once again posted a non-technical and a junior officer in lieu of previous DDG against a technical seat.

The directors requested to reconsider the decision of appointment of a junior and non-technical DDG to address their grievance, who are superior in grade. The officers in the civic authority at large welcomed the bold step of the directors of building control section as earlier when in a similar move a junior officer was appointed as DG Environment, the senior officers working there not only welcome the junior officer as their head but also present a flower bouquet on her arrival in the office. When approached, the Assistant Director Public Relations Kamran Aslam said that he will respond back after getting information from the concerned section however he did not reply till filing of this story.