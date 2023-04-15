Share:

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Saturday that the parliament would not give its right to any other institution.

Addressing at the Punjab Bar Council, he said efforts to create schism in the lawyer community would go in vain while mentioning the brilliant efforts of the PBC for the betterment of the legal society.

He said the passage of the Supreme Court (practice and procedure bill) was a longawaited demand while adding only the parliament had the privilege to make and amend laws and no institution should intervene in its domain.