QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo on Friday expressed his sat­isfaction on the establishment of the first Anti-Riot Women’s Wing in Balochistan police.

He also congratulated In­spector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and his team. The chief minister said the police of Balochistan was being aligned with modern requirements, say­ing this wing comprising of trained female cadets would further increase the strength of the police force. “It is the honour of Balochistan police that the establishment of such a wing was not found in other big cities of the country,” the chief minister said. He said that the scope of this unit would be extended to other districts of the province.

The Balochistan police had always made sacri­fices for the protection of life and property of the people. He said the data command and communi­cation center of the Balochistan police department was working well. The government had recently given a clear direction in the cabinet meeting to complete the Quetta Safe City project within two months for the provision of facilities to people, he said. The CM said that it was the duty of the govern­ment to protect the life and property of the people, and trained police to guarantee their safety.