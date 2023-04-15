Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after health of police personnel who were injured in the bomb blast of Qandahari Bazaar and Kuchlak few days ago. On this oc­casion, Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq was also ac­companied by Governor Balochistan. The governor went to each of the in­jured individually and inquired about their well-being. He also directed to provide medical facilities for the in­jured policemen and praised the timely actions of the doctors present on the spot. Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen