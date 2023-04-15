Share:

MarDaN - The District Education Officer (Female) Abida parveen formed a committee to monitor the transfer of female teachers in the education department. DEO female has issued a notification to establish a committee to review all transfer applications received by the education office.

The committee’s responsibilities include investigating the applicant’s current school tenure, confirming NOC and post availability with relevant schools, and examining the student-teacher ratios of both schools. The committee will hold its meeting at GGhss No 1 Mardan. In an interview with this correspondent, EDO-Female stated that the office working was disrupted due to transfer issues. she claimed that by doing so, she would be able to streamline the process.