ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday approved another legislation re­lated to judiciary, be­sides passing a res­olution to reject any attempt to usurp the parliament's authority.

In a hurriedly called session, the MNAs passed the 'Supreme Court Review of Judg­ments and Orders Bill 2023'. The bill, moved by PML-N MNA Sha­za Fatima, is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Su­preme Court in the ex­ercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Minister for Law Minister Azam Naze parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He was of the view that this bill will facil­itate the litigants and also strengthen the judiciary.

Sharing his opinion, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said this piece of legislation does not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. “We want to ensure that there is great­er transparency in the procedures of the apex court,” said the minister. Minister for Defence Minister Kha­waja Asif, said parliament has nev­er trespassed in the territory of oth­er institutions. “We also do not want trespassing in our institution. Poli­tics is even being practised more in our neighbouring institution,” he said, adding that they want to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people get speedy justice.

“Parliament is the mother democ­racy,” he said adding that the remarks made by the Army Chief during an in-camera briefing on security situ­ation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister are welcoming. The resolution, passed by the house unanimously, states in cat­egorical terms that the parliament’s prerogative of legislation can neither be usurped nor can be interfered into.

The resolution moved by Musa Gi­lani rejected what it stated the aggres­sive attempt by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to usurp the parliament’s au­thority. The resolution expressed con­cerns that one organ of the state on the occasion of Golden Jubilee cele­brations of 1973 blatantly violated the Constitution which itself is an un­desirable practice. According to the Constitution, no institution can inter­fere in the affairs of other.

The house through its resolution made it clear that powers rests with the parliament to approve or reject the budget, money bill, financial mat­ters and the release of resources.

It said that no other institution can take over this authority from the par­liament nor can it suspend or cancel it. Doing so will amount to violating the fundamental concept of the con­stitution. The resolution also voiced its concerns over fixing of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) bill, which is yet to be enacted, for hearing before a controversial and unilateral eight member bench saying this has added another black chapter in the country’s history.

It said this contrary to constitution and law practice, which demonstrates haste, is condemnable. The resolution rejected the bench saying its decision cannot be considered as a valid one.