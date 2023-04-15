ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday approved another legislation related to judiciary, besides passing a resolution to reject any attempt to usurp the parliament's authority.
In a hurriedly called session, the MNAs passed the 'Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023'. The bill, moved by PML-N MNA Shaza Fatima, is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.
Minister for Law Minister Azam Naze parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He was of the view that this bill will facilitate the litigants and also strengthen the judiciary.
Sharing his opinion, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said this piece of legislation does not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. “We want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court,” said the minister. Minister for Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, said parliament has never trespassed in the territory of other institutions. “We also do not want trespassing in our institution. Politics is even being practised more in our neighbouring institution,” he said, adding that they want to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people get speedy justice.
“Parliament is the mother democracy,” he said adding that the remarks made by the Army Chief during an in-camera briefing on security situation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister are welcoming. The resolution, passed by the house unanimously, states in categorical terms that the parliament’s prerogative of legislation can neither be usurped nor can be interfered into.
The resolution moved by Musa Gilani rejected what it stated the aggressive attempt by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to usurp the parliament’s authority. The resolution expressed concerns that one organ of the state on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of 1973 blatantly violated the Constitution which itself is an undesirable practice. According to the Constitution, no institution can interfere in the affairs of other.
The house through its resolution made it clear that powers rests with the parliament to approve or reject the budget, money bill, financial matters and the release of resources.
It said that no other institution can take over this authority from the parliament nor can it suspend or cancel it. Doing so will amount to violating the fundamental concept of the constitution. The resolution also voiced its concerns over fixing of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) bill, which is yet to be enacted, for hearing before a controversial and unilateral eight member bench saying this has added another black chapter in the country’s history.
It said this contrary to constitution and law practice, which demonstrates haste, is condemnable. The resolution rejected the bench saying its decision cannot be considered as a valid one.