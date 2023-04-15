Share:

A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in sedition case until April 26, the capital police on Saturday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case.

Inspector General (IG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari would convene the JIT comprising members from other law-enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the LHC had accepted Mr Khan’s protective bail plea in the sedition case till April 26.

Justice Baqar Ali Najafi heard the petition after Friday prayers. The PTI chief made complainant Manzoor Ahmed respondent in the petition. He said the FIR had been politically motivated and it was lodged in violation of the law.

The former premier pleaded with the high court to grant him protective bail so he could approach the relevant court in this regard.

The FIR had been lodged at Islamabad's Ramna police station against Mr Khan for using ‘inappropriate’ language against officers of an institution under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).