Meeting under CM mulls video link trial of prisoners.

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss prison reforms, with a focus on the proposal for conducting trials of prisoners through video links.

ACS (Home), secretary finance, IG prisons. chairman PITB and others attended the meeting which noted that the implementation of video link trials would eliminate the need to transport pris­oners to courts. The chief minister sought a report to be prepared based on the recommendations while the attendees also agreed to allow prisoners to offer congregational Fajr and Maghrib prayers. The meeting was told that 71 prisoners will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, thanks to the contri­butions of philanthropists and the Punjab govern­ment to pay for their diyat and fines. It was agreed in principle to provide a video call facility for prisoners, with a pilot project set to begin in La­hore jail within seven days. The meeting was also briefed about the establishment of model waiting and meeting areas as well as offering of TEVTA courses in 10 other prisons. Jail authorities told the meeting that installation of CCTV cameras in 28 prisons has been completed, with plans to in­stall them in 15 more prisons.

A control room has also been set up in the IG office to monitor the facilities 24/7. Additionally, open-air gyms have been established in nine pris­ons, and medical equipment worth Rs 400 million will be purchased for prison hospitals.

CENTRAL MODEL SCHOOL GRANTED STATUS OF A CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting on Friday at his of­fice to deliberate on the matters about the Gov­ernment Central Model School (GCMS) in Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to grant the school the status of a centre of excellence. As part of this initiative, the school will admit only the best students and a three-member committee has been formed to develop the admission crite­ria. The committee will comprise the chairman of the BISE Lahore, the commissioner of Lahore, and the secretary of the school education department. They will work together to devise an admission test procedure that will ensure that only the most qualified students are admitted to the GCMS.