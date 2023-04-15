Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Commissioner and Chair­man Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the examination centres, set up for matriculation annual exami­nation 2023, here on Friday.

Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas was accompanied him.

The commissioner visited vari­ous examination centres estab­lished in the city and inspected arrangements made there and the exams holding process. He checked attendance of the students and their roll number slips.

He said that effective measures had been taken against ‘Boti Mafia’ in or­der to ensure transparency in the ex­amination process. On the occasion, Secretary Board Dr Mohsin Abbas told him that a crackdown against the ‘Boti Mafia’ across the division was underway and so far five cases of cheating had been caught against which FIRs had also been lodged in the respective police stations.

DPO DISTRIBUTES CHEQUES AMONG POLICEMEN

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs0.923 million among 24 police employees as a financial sup­port from the department.

While chairing a meeting of Dis­trict Welfare Committee on welfare of police employees aimed to provide maximum financial assistance to deserving employees, the DPO said that in line with special directives of Punjab government, the police department was striving to provide maximum facilities to policemen as the department was fully aware from the problems of policemen.