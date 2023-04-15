Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday directed the provincial gov­ernment to submit details regarding the appointment of coordinators and spokespersons at the next date of the hearing of the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana heard the constitutional petition filed against the appointment of coordinators and spokesperson of the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. The petitioner Abdul Sadiq Khalji Advocate and Advocate Gen­eral Balochistan Asif Reki appeared in the court. The advocate general informed the court that the detailed reply had not been prepared so far as more time was required, asking the court for more time provision.

Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Af­ghan remarked that was the reply not ready or the “government does not want to answer”.

The court, however, adjourned the next hearing till Monday, directing the advocate general to submit de­tails on the said date. The bench also rejected the plea of the petitioner, for the time being, seeking the court to declare the appointments of coordi­nators and spokespersons null and void. It may be recalled that on the previous hearing, the court had asked the government for details regarding the privileges and appointments of the coordinators and spokespersons of the chief minister.