LAHORE - A lo­cal court on Friday dis­charged Muhammad Khan Batti, former principal secre­tary to chief minister Punjab, in a corruption case. Earlier, Anti- Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) Punjab produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti be­fore Judicial Magistrate Ghu­lam Murtaza Virk at District Courts. The ACE officials ar­gued before the court that the accused had been arrested in connection with a corruption case and his physical remand was required for investiga­tions. However, Bhatti’s coun­sel opposed the plea, saying that the ACE did not have any evidence of corruption against his client.