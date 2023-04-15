LAHORE - A local court on Friday discharged Muhammad Khan Batti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in a corruption case. Earlier, Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at District Courts. The ACE officials argued before the court that the accused had been arrested in connection with a corruption case and his physical remand was required for investigations. However, Bhatti’s counsel opposed the plea, saying that the ACE did not have any evidence of corruption against his client.
