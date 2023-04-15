Share:

PESHAWAR - Animal lovers and right activists have shown deep concern and anguish over ear cropping of cute dog puppies for business and other motives and made a passionate appeal for action to prevent this cruelty. Expressing reaction over some reports appearing on social media showing pathetic conditions of different puppies with chopped ears, lying unconscious near waste dump near Gulbahar area of Peshawar, Dr. Ayeza Haider, Focal Person Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group approached district administration of Peshawar to take action for prevention of cruelty against innocent souls. In a letter sent to District Director Livestock, Ayeza Haider shared pictures and footage showing certain people are cutting ears and tails of puppies before selling them. “It is also being reported that few of the puppies which got sick due to lack of proper treatment after the operation or are not being sold are thrown away into drainage canal for dying,” share Ayeza Haider.

”This is very cruel practice and is violation of colonial era law of `Prevention to Animals act 1890’, opines ayeza while talking with APP. “We need to take action by involving local police and the city administration as any such persons involved in this cruel practice should be apprehended and awarded punishments according to relevant laws,” mentions Ayeza in her application.

She said the application will also be sent to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and DPo for their perusal and request for necessary action to ensure safety and protection of all creatures. Social media reports also attracted attention of Zeba Masood, founder of Lucky Animal Protection Shelter, a sanctuary for maltreated, beaten, injured and starving stray dogs of Peshawar. Zeba visited the area and found two abandoned puppies, one with cropped ear and other also in very weak condition, searching for food on a waste dump in the area. She took both of them to her shelter home.