The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four terrorists belonging to banned outfits, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda group, during multiple operations in Punjab.

As per details, CTD conducted a grand operation on the hideouts of terrorists in several districts of Punjab including Multan Rawalpindi and Sargodha and arrested four terrorists.

During the operation, the forces arrested four most wanted terrorists including Ayaz Khan, Yasin, Saleem and Asad, said CTD spokesperson.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, ammunition was also recovered from the arrested terrorist of the banned outfits.

The spokesperson said that cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway.

Last week, the CTD has so far arrested the 94 suspects in 419 combing operation.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested an accused involved in the targeted killing of seven people, including a traffic and district police officer.

The CTD Target Killing Working Group in an action near Karachi’s Nagan Chorangi arrested the accused, Faraz Al-Hassan, for killing seven people.

CTD Ali Raza in charge said that the accused has been prosecuted under other provisions including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.