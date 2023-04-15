Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday. The 14 officers of the 50th Specialized Training Programme delegation were briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Kam­ran Khan. Trainee Officers asked questions about Safe Cities working, challenges, and security im­provements. The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3 namely, the operations monitoring centre, emergency call center, dispatch control center, and media center. The delegation was also briefed on Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System. MD PSCA Muham­mad Kamran Khan said :” We are transforming po­lice into a fully equipped, motivated and modern law enforcement cum response unit. Addressing the under training officer, the MD PSCA said, young officers should learn the law and have a compre­hensive understanding of the various stages of the investigation. He added police officer had the pow­er to treat the oppressed with respect, and officers should consider services as honesty and worship. On this occasion, under training officer said, Safe City would be helpful in modern methods of inves­tigation and suppression of crimes.