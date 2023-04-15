Share:

The news of former US President Donald Trump’s surrender and arrest in court, the use of the Chinese yuan currency by boycotting the dollar of some countries around the world including China and Russia, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China to request China’s influence in ending the war in Ukraine, happened at a time when the whole world was busy with the news. It can be said that there is another important event that has been covered up under these. Last week, a reconciliation meeting was held between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Chinese capital, Beijing. In the meeting, both countries decided to re-establish diplomatic relations and one country opened an embassy in the other country within two months. Not only that, the two countries have decided to protect state sovereignty and not interfere in each other’s internal affairs. Both countries also agreed to implement the security agreement signed in 2001. The development of these two countries’ relations will play an important role in establishing peace in the Middle East. The recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia has started to play an important role in solving the Yemen problem. It is known that a delegation from Saudi Arabia and Oman is going to Sana’a, the capital of Yemen next week. Their visit is to discuss the ceasefire with Iran-backed Houthi government officials. This is expected to end the eight-year war.

China’s efforts and mediation made it possible to restore the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia. It seems that China has emerged as a new twist in world politics by making a compromise between these two important countries of the Middle East, leaving the United States in the dark. A realignment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly undermine US influence in the Middle East. It is heard that Saudi Arabia has already started negotiations—from now on, instead of petrodollars, it will export oil in exchange for the Chinese currency Yuan.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations can be blamed for undermining US authority in the Middle East. Even a few days ago, an agreement between some states including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Yemen could not have been imagined. But now it has become a reality. Israel has suffered the most from this new polarization. Over the past few decades, the United States has been working to create a new Middle East; To create a favorable environment for Arab countries to accept Israel. During the Trump administration, four Arab Muslim countries, including the United Arab Emirates, normalized relations with Israel through an agreement, but the United States could not maintain it. After Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States, relations with the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia deteriorated.

While looking for the reasons for the decline of US authority in the Middle East, political analysts say that relations with the Middle East countries have begun to deteriorate since Trump’s regime. The negative comments that Trump has made about the leaders of the region at various times have not been well accepted by the rulers of the countries. Trump’s lack of respect for the leaders of the region, he has made public statements on several occasions. This attitude has not changed since Joe Biden came to power. Biden highlighted the lack of democracy, human rights, and freedom of speech in the countries of the region including Saudi Arabia as a major issue. Countries in the region are gradually withdrawing from the United States to express such disrespectful attitudes of Trump and Biden. Moreover, Biden, like Trump, began to react unreservedly to China. Then, when the Ukraine war started, the equation of world politics began to change.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations can be blamed for undermining US authority in the Middle East. Even a few days ago, an agreement between some states including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Yemen could not have been imagined. But now it has become a reality. Israel has suffered the most from this new polarization. Over the past few decades, the United States has been working to create a new Middle East; To create a favorable environment for Arab countries to accept Israel. During the Trump administration, four Arab Muslim countries, including the United Arab Emirates, normalized relations with Israel through an agreement, but the United States could not maintain it. After Joe Biden was elected as the President of the United States, relations with the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia deteriorated.

Among the oil-exporting countries, Saudi Arabia is the highest oil-producing country. In 1974, the United States signed an oil export agreement with Saudi Arabia. Through that agreement, the dollar was converted into a petrodollar. A petrodollar is an agreement to buy petrol in exchange for dollars. According to this agreement, Saudi Arabia is forced to accept the dollar as the sovereign world currency. This means that petrol should be bought and sold in dollars only. The United States is the only one that has experienced the economic and political consequences of the dollar. The US has used the dollar advantage as a political weapon against dissident states and governments. Countries that have tried to escape this economic terror of the United States have had a very bad outcome. Iraq and Libya tried to do so and their current consequences are well known. The US also used this weapon against Russia after the operation in Ukraine. Due to this, Russia is not able to use almost half of its foreign exchange reserves. The United States froze about $600 billion in Russian reserves, which were the world’s sixth-largest reserves. Apart from this, many banks in Russia have been cut off from SWIFT, the international banking transaction communication system. Due to this, Russia is not able to do dollar-based international transactions. After taking this measure against Russia, other countries have become cautious. In this context, those countries are trying to introduce a monetary transaction system outside the dollar, so that the United States cannot do this once more in the future.