ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said dia­logue was the only solution to all the problems and crises be­ing faced by the country.

They had taken an initiative to bring all the political par­ties as per the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, to the table, he added.

He was addressing a press conference after a meeting with senior leader of Balo­chistan National Party (BNP) Muhammad Hashim Notezai. Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

Gilani said the PPP strong­ly believed that the political forces could address all the challenges being faced by the county through democracy and reconciliation.

After taking all the allies of the government on board, the PPP would approach the oppo­sition parties for a meaningful dialogue, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be taken into confidence on the matter, the PPP leader said.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai said the BNP strongly believed in democracy and the suprem­acy of the Constitution. He wel­comed the PPP delegation on behalf of the BNP and said dia­logue should be started among the political parties as it was the only way to diffuse tension in the country. Hashim Notezai expressed hope that the dia­logue process initiated by the PPP leaders would come to a logical end and pave the way for long-lasting stability.