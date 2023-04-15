General Syed Asim Munir tells parliamentarians Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development n Says elected representatives determine destination n ‘Negotiations’ main reason behind terrorists regrouping.
ISLAMABAD - The top military leadership briefed political leaders on the security situation in the country during an in-camera meeting chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the National Assembly Hall on Friday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, advisers and members of the National Assembly attended the meeting. At the outset of the meeting, Pakistan Army’s DG Military Operations gave briefing to lawmakers about the threat perception, latest security challenges and ongoing security operations against militants. Later, Army Chief General Asim Munir and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum responded to the questions asked by the parliamentarians. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with whole cabinet was present in the meeting
While addressing the in-camera session, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir that said it was for the elected representatives of people to determine the destination and the Pakistan Army would fully support them in the journey of development and progress of Pakistan. There is no lack of resources in Pakistan, however, “we should leave the debate of new and old Pakistan and talk about ‘Our Pakistan”, he said while speaking during the in-camera session. The COAS said the Armed Forces are ready for maintaining durable peace in the country and in that regard intelligence-based operations were underway in the wake of recent resurgence of terrorism. He stressed that besides the security agencies, all the government departments, whether legal, economic, social or external etc would have to join the campaign against anti-state elements. “This is not a new operation but it is a continuation of the already approved state strategy. It reflects the whole of the nation approach and the unwavering confidence of the people,” he added. The COAS said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, at the time there was no “no-go area” in Pakistan. “Behind this success”, he said, there were the sacrifices of a large number of martyrs and ghazis, who had shed their blood. “More than 80,000 people have given sacrifices, including over 20,000 Ghazis and more than 10,000 martyrs,” he added. COAS also underlined that terrorists had no other option but to accept the writ of the state. The negotiations with the terrorists had resulted in emergence of more terrorist groups, he regretted.