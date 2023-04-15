Share:

LAHORE-FAST, a leading manufacturer of real quality cables & LED lights, has announced the launch of its innovative cable verification service for commercial and industrial clients. Fast Tasdeeq Plus is the 1stever QR code-based cable verification service in Pakistan that allows corporate customers to verify the authenticity of their Fast Cables products easily and quickly. The Fast Tasdeeq Plus service will be a game changer in the electrical cables and wires industry in Pakistan as it will now provide commercial and industrial clients the assurance and peace of mind that they are using genuine real quality products. By offering customers a reliable way to verify the authenticity of its products, Fast Cables is setting a new benchmark for quality and customer service.

Fast Tasdeeq Plus works by allowing customers to scan the unique QR code pasted on the cable through the Fast App. The App then verifies the code and provides real-time information on the product’s authenticity. The Fast Tasdeeq Plus service is available to all industrial and commercial clients of Fast Cables. To use the service, clients simply need to download the Fast App, which is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Once the app is installed, clients can scan the code on the cable to verify its genuineness.

The launch of Fast Tasdeeq Plus is a significant milestone for Fast Cables, as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring that its customers receive only genuine and real quality products. By providing a reliable and efficient verification service, Fast Cables is taking a proactive approach to prevent the distribution of counterfeit products in the market.

Speaking about the launch of Fast Tasdeeq Plus, Kamal Mian, Managing Director FAST, said: “We are proud to introduce this revolutionary verification service to our commercial and industrial clients. At Fast Cables, we believe in delivering only the highest quality products to our customers, and Fast Tasdeeq Plus is a testament of our commitment to that belief.”