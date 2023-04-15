Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration of Hyderabad in a day-long price control exercise, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, on Friday, imposed Rs62,400 fine on 16 traders. According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan. AC City taluka Ahmed Murtaza and his team imposed a fine of Rs55,400 on 11 traders. The AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen and her team slapped Rs5,000 fine on 3 traders and AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal Rs2,000 on two traders. Meanwhile, the four Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad Unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam set up by the district administration continued to sell edible items at competitive prices.