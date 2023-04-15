Share:

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair launched a five-day anti-polio campaign here on Friday. Speaking to journalists at the launching ceremony, the commissioner said that arrangements have been made for the smooth run of the campaign wherein 1.3 million children of Peshawar division will be administered anti-polio drops. He said that in this connection, 4000 mobile teams have been formed and more than 5000 police personnel would perform security duties.

He said security arrangements had been made in consultation with the police authorities of various districts. After successful completion of census, most police officers will perform their duties now to protect the health teams in the polio campaign. In response to a query about the video that has gone viral on social media showing the alleged loading of empty cartridges in the cops’ weapons, the commissioner said an investigation would be conducted in this respect.

He said that for smooth sailing of the campaign, they have prepared a special strategy amid the holy month of Ramazan. “If the child is left without the drops, our teams will go door-to-door to administer the vaccine to them in the evening,” commissioner said.