KARACHI-The flour milling industry of Sindh has called off its strike after successful negotiations with the provincial government on Friday.

The Flour Mills Association had threatened to halt the supply of flour.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Sindh Region Chairman Chaudhry Amir said that Flour Mills Association held successful talks with Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla. After government agreed upon mills owners’ demands, the Flour Mills Association announced to call off the strike. Wheat will be provided to flour mills at a price of Rs11,500 per hundred kg. The Food Department is currently procuring wheat at the official level.

However, the inter-district transfer of wheat will remain prohibited until the government wheat procurement target is met.