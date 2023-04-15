Share:

LARKANA - Friday prayers of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik were observed with due solemnity, religious fervour and sanctity in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore at Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division. Hundreds of mosques in Larkana city, Warah, Mirokhan, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Dokri, Bakrani, Kashmore, Kamber, Garhi Yaseen, Madeji, Thull, Shikarpur City, Khanpur, and other areas of the five districts of the Region, including the main Jamia mosques were filled to capacity by the faithfuls for offering the Juma prayers. The main congregations in Larkana City and other parts of the district were held at Jamia Mosque Qaim Shah Bukhari, Tablighi Markaz Larkana, Jamia Mosque Qasimia, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashoori Sharif, Dargah Pir Mitho Rehmatpur, Larkana and Jaffari Mosque Larkana. Imams and Khatibs in the sermons after prayers, urged people to follow the true spirit of the holy month in their life and implement the rules and guidelines set forth by the Qur’an and Sunnah.