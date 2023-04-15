Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has approved various nominations and ap­pointments in the universities of Punjab as chancellor of the public sector universities. Ac­cording to the details, the governor appointed Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana as Pro Vice Chan­cellor of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef Universi­ty of Agriculture Multan for a period of three years. He also appointed Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq as Vice Chancellor, University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore.

The governor has extended the additional charge of Safdar Abbas Khan, Deputy Trea­surer, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan for a period of six months or till the regular appointment to the post, whichever is earlier. The governor assigned the additional charge of Treasurer to Deputy Treasurer Bahauddin Za­kariya University Multan, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal for three months or till the arrival of the regu­lar incumbent, whichever is earlier. Also, the governor has nominated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering as member of the Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawal­pur for a period of three years.

The governor nominated five members for the Academic Council of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, for a period of three years. Among these members are Prof. (retd) Dr. Amanullah Malik, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Qamar Rabab, Prof. (retd) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq and Prof. Dr. Za­hir Ahmad Zahir.