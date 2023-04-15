Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Friday that half of Karachi’s population claimed to have been missed in in census.

Mr Tessori underscored the matter of census, saying it was a serious issue, adding that there remained a few days to complete the census process. “We have written a letter to the federal government and requested that the phase be continued in this regard, “he added.

He pleaded to not make the census controversial because Rs32 billion were being spent in this regard. Mr Tessori said that all the political parties were concerned, adding that he would request the Sindh government to utilise the services of its assistant commissioners in a right way. “Yesterday, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) came to meet me. The friends from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also expressed their reservations in connection with the matter of the census,” Mr Tessori added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman along with a delegation called on Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori over the issue of underreported population of Karachi in the ongoing census. The meeting took place at the Sindh Governor House, here on Friday. Following the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference and expressed their views on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Naeemur Rehman reiterated his basic demand that each and everyone living in Karachi should be counted as Karachiite. The JI leader said that the delegation shared all the concerns over the ongoing census. He said that each and every citizen has the right to confirm if he or she has been counted in the enumeration or not. In this regard, he said, citizens should be given access to the data which is not a rocket science in this age. On the occasion, he suggested to constitute a stakeholders committee, comprising stakeholders of the city to oversee the census. He said the population of Karachi is being underreported under a designed and well deliberated conspiracy to usurp it’s rights and to provide a lifeline to feudalism prevailing in the province and particularly the top brass of the Pakistan People Party.

He said that the due rights of Karachi and Karachiites in resources and quotas for jobs and education as well as representation in the lower and upper houses of the legislature will be compromised very badly if the population is not counted properly in the census.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the JI had raised the same objections over the 2017 census but the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had notified the flawed results while chanting the mantra of the next census and once again the population of Karachi is being counted in half in the name of digital census.

Gover Sindh Kamran Tessori while talking to the media said that the JI has shared it’s concerns over the ongoing census procedure. He said that other political parties too share the concerns about flaws in the census and all the reservations by political parties should be addressed.

Tessori said that the concerns of the JI and other political parties will be resolved. He said that he, in the capacity of a governor, has already written a letter to the federal planing minister, Ahsan, asking him to resolve the prevailing issues and to extend the date for enumeration till all the issued are not resolved.

The JI delegation also presented some gifts to the governor and expressed their hope that the governor will also play his due role in resolving other issues concerning the federal government.