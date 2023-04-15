Share:

Even before the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan was suffering through a devastating humanitarian crisis. But now, the situation continues to deteriorate. According to the 2023 Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview, at least 28.3 million people require immediate assistance, and another 17 million are facing acute hunger. The draconian policies of the Taliban have further dissuaded the international community from engaging with the country. Speaking out against this, various representatives of Pakistan reminded the key global actors of their duty to assist the innocent people suffering at the helm of the Afghan Taliban.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar called for the international community to have ‘patience’ and focus on ‘reciprocity’ when it comes to Afghanistan. There are expectations that have not been met but this standstill is affecting millions of people who are suffering from things like acute hunger, poverty, lack of medical attention, suppression of freedoms and an overall reduced quality of living. Engagement is essential because otherwise, we are pushing an already vulnerable country to the brink of economic collapse, heightened extremism and a crippling humanitarian crisis.

Of course, in order to be recognised by the international community, the Afghan Taliban have to fulfill the promises made earlier. The decision to suspend education for women and prevent female workers from gaining employment in the formal sector is one area that must be worked towards. Furthermore, it must also take action against the newly empowered Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that have been terrorising much of Pakistan. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was right to point out that without addressing this concern, there is no headway that can be made with Afghanistan. Cross-border security commitments should be honoured and promises made to the international community that human rights will not be impeded should be fulfilled. Without any efforts towards all of this, Kabul can expect to remain isolated.