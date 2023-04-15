Share:

Balochistan, with its rich historical heritage, has always been an alluring destination for tourists. Its fascinating historical places have captivated the imaginations of many visitors. Some of the notable historical places in Balochistan are:

Nindo Damb: Nindo Damb is a site that reflects the Kulli culture of Balochistan and is believed to have connections with the Harappan civilization.

Pirak: The hill at Pirak is about 8 meters high and covers an area of approximately twelve acres. Pottery items and figurines of wheeled camels have been found at Pirak, revealing its historical significance.

Hinglaj Mata: The temple is in the shape of Durga or Davi and is nestled in a mountainous cavern on the banks of the Hingol River.

Gondrani Historical Place of Balochistan: Gondrani, also known as Sher-e-Roghan, is an archaeological site near the town of Bela in Balochistan. The main features of Gondrani are known as Puranay Ghar, where rock formations at different levels are connected by pathways, showcasing its unique geological features.

Shirin and Farhad Shrine: Shirin and Farhad are famous characters known for their tragic love story. Scenes from their tale are depicted in the form of representations at their shrine. This love story is renowned not only in Balochistan but also in Turkey, India, and Iran. Those who are familiar with their story are often compelled to visit their shrine.

These historical places in Balochistan are a testament to its rich cultural heritage and attract tourists from all over the world who are eager to explore its intriguing past.

SOMIYA SHOUKAT,

Turbat.