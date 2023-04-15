Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that former Prime Minister Im­ran Khan was responsible for the inflation in the country. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said Imran Khan-led government pushed the country into crises and the coalition government was mak­ing all out efforts to drag it out.

Shazia Marri, who is also the Min­ister for Poverty Alleviation and So­cial Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said that the masses are bearing the burden of inflation caused due to poor policies of the previous govern­ment during the last four years.

She said that inflation cannot be controlled in a day as it needed con­sistency of economic policies.

Marri said that the first year of the government had been challenging which included economic, political and climate change crises.