ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the inflation in the country. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said Imran Khan-led government pushed the country into crises and the coalition government was making all out efforts to drag it out.
Shazia Marri, who is also the Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said that the masses are bearing the burden of inflation caused due to poor policies of the previous government during the last four years.
She said that inflation cannot be controlled in a day as it needed consistency of economic policies.
Marri said that the first year of the government had been challenging which included economic, political and climate change crises.