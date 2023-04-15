ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday that Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is not cooperating with it in the inquiry of Toshakhana case.
The Bureau stated it before a division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz during hearing of the petitions filed by Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against the NAB notices in the alleged corrupt practices of retaining state gifts.
During the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the bench that Imran Khan has been sent a questionnaire and details of gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as prime minister but he is deliberately avoiding the investigation.
He told the court that it had issued notices related to Toshakhana gifts to all former cabinet members and not just Imran Khan. Abbasi said that the PTI chief was not cooperating in the investigation.
At this, the IHC Chief Justice stated that if the notices had been served in accordance with the rules, this situation could have been avoided. He emphasized the need for NAB to follow the law and rules when issuing notices, stating that accused individuals have the right to defend themselves.
Then, Justice Aamer asked the NAB to send a new notice to Imran and his wife after fulfilling all the rules. He questioned that if the NAB had any evidence or the case was solely based on newspaper reports.
Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till April 27 after directing NAB to submit a written reply within seven days.
Previously, the IHC bench had issued notices to the NAB and directed it to submit its response in this matter.
Imran Khan and his spouse had moved the court through their counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate and Barrister Gohar Ali challenging the legality and vires of NAB call-up notice upon them in the Toshakhana inquiry case. In the petition, they challenged the NAB case initiated against them for retaining and ‘illegally’ selling the Toshakhana gifts. The NAB issued notices to Khan and Bushra for retaining state gifts. The anti-corruption watchdog sought details from them including of wristwatches and a mobile phone, presented to Khan by various foreign dignitaries. The Bureau also sought details of jewellery sets presented to Bushra Bibi, including a Rloex watch, a gold and diamond locket presented by Emir of Qatar, two necklace sets gifted by the Saudi crown prince on September 18, 2020, and May 21, 2021, respectively.
In the identical petitions, the petitioners prayed to the court that NAB had issued the notice in violation of Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said the judicial magistrate handed over Ali Amin Gandapur to Punjab Police on orders of “Namaloom” (unknowns) in sheer violation of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order. In a statement on Friday, the PTI chairman strongly condemned the way PTI senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur was being treated clearly on orders of the “Namaloom”.
Imran Khan said that despite IHC inductive order viz handing over custody, he was handed over to Punjab police by Judicial Magistrate at 11 40 pm the other day in brazen violation of IHC Court order.
Talking about division within the judiciary, PTI Chairman said that everyone should pray for unity among the judges in the Supreme Court and warned that division at the top court would be tragic. Imran Khan stated that the division among the apex court would be a tragedy for the country.
“Unless we do not save the Constitution, you cannot save the country either,” he added.
Lashing out the imported government for running away from elections, the PTI Chairman reiterated that these cabal of crooks did not care about the Constitution and the law, as they just wanted to secure another NRO to save their own skins.
Imran Khan went on to say that constructive criticism of institutions was a hallmark of democracy, and society ruined without criticizing and highlighting the wrongdoings of the institutions.
The PTI Chairman said that democracy flourished across the world because freedom of expression and dictatorship fast faded away since there was no place for constructive criticism.
Imran Khan alarmed that PTI’s leaders and workers were being disappeared to frighten and terrorize our people, as their houses were being raided, adding that a country became a banana republic without rule of law. Talking about PTI flagship Billion Tree Tsunami program, PTI Chairman shared past and present pictures of Agror, an area of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on his twitter account and stated that for the first time, the greening of Pakistan happened on such a massive scale.
Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till April 26 in a case, registered at Ramna police station, Islamabad.
The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition, filed by Imran Khan, who also remained present during the proceedings.
During the proceedings, Imran’s counsel read out the FIR and submitted that his client wanted to appear before the court concerned, but feared for his arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of protective bail to his client to enable him to appear before the court concerned.
At this, the court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman till April 26 and directed him to appear before the court concerned. On April 6, the Ramna police registered a case against Imran Khan on a complaint of Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed under Section of 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code, for using inappropriate language against the institutions.