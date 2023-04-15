Share:

ISLAMABAD - Visiting Sikh yatrees from India on Friday start­ed their rituals at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Has­sanabadal for Khalsa Janam Din (the righteous Sikh brotherhood) and Vasakhi Mela celebrations.

According to an official source, the pilgrims were brought to Hassanabdal under tight security.

The Gurudwara Sahib had been beautifully dec­orated with electric lamps, the source said, adding other arrangements had also been ensured for the pilgrims. A team under the supervision of Depu­ty Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Imran Gondal was working round the clock for the best hospitality of the pilgrims, he in­formed. The leader of the group, Sardar Arvinder Singh Khalsa, party leader from Parbandhak Com­mittee at Shiromani Gurudwara, told the media, “ Our religious places in Pakistan have been reno­vated and restored to their original condition while proper security arrangements have been made.”

He also expressed gratitude to the government and Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad on behalf of all the visiting yatrees.