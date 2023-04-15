Share:

LAHORE - A ceremony was organised in Khana Farhang Iran regarding Al-Quds Day un­der the auspices of the Consulate of Iran Lahore. Consul General of Iran, Lahore Mehran Movahed Far.while speaking on this occasion said that the question of Palestine has remained as the most complicated international challenge and issue for over seven decades. In ad­dition to Palestinians deprivation from their rights, Israeli unlawful, inhumane and expansionist policies and measures have led to deterioration of the living conditions of the Palestinian people on a daily basis, he said. The Zionist regime everyday engages in “grave, continuous, and systematic human rights violations,” including children’s rights., he added. Quds is the land of Palestinians and the Muslims’ first Qibla. No one can buy or occupy it, he stated. Struggling to achieve and realize their fundamental rights, particularly the right to self-determina­tion and self-defence against occupation and unlawful occupation of their terri­tory, the Palestinian have resisted and made praiseworthy and valuable efforts in different aspects, he said. Neverthe­less, the problem has remained unsolved since no comprehensive and practical plan or initiative corresponding with historical facts of Palestine has ever been proposed, he added. He said the issue of Palestine is no longer just the problem of the Palestinians, but it is the first issue of the Muslim world and International Quds Day has become a significant symbol of global resistance movement against oc­cupation, terrorism, apartheid , injustice and systematic violations of the Pales­tinian nation’s natural and basic rights. He further said the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes addressing the issue of Palestine, as the foremost and principle issue of the Muslim world, and consid­ers attempts by global Zionism to drive the issue into oblivion to be doomed to failure. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with efforts to resolve the Palestin­ian crisis, has put forth a democratic and just plan of holding a referendum in Pal­estine, he said. Four phases of the Plan:

The presented Plan entails four main phases: 1 Enforcing the Palestinian refugees’ right to return to their histori­cal and original homeland. 2 Holding a general referendum among the original inhabitants of the Palestinian territory including members of all religions who used to live in Palestine before the issu­ance of Balfour Declaration, to exercise their self-determination right and enable them to determine the political system of their choice. 3. Establishing the politi­cal system agreed upon by the majority of the people of Palestine. 4. Deciding on the state of the non-original resi­dents of Palestine by the political system elected by the majority. Speaking at this event, Expert Foreign Affairs Muham­mad Mahdi said that it is a very welcome news for the Muslim Ummah that after so many years, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic rela­tions. Along with this, Saudi Arabia and Syria are also negotiating to settle their issues and Qatar and Bahrain are also restoring diplomatic relations. In fact, there is only one problem in the Middle East and that problem is Palestine. It is necessary that all the ummah have the same position on Al-Quds and Kashmir, he said, DG Khana Farhang Lahore Jafar Runas said in his speech that the ter­rorist nature of the apartheid regime of Israel is evident in the daily massa­cre of civilians, Arab elites, and Iranian scientists. The International Quds Day is the manifestation of the unity of Is­lamic Ummah and the symbol of per­severance against a law-breaking and occupying regime, he said.