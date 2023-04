Share:

A three-member delegation of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI), headed by JI chief Sirajul Haq, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's residence.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on the current political situation of the country.

Federal minister for economic affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and federal minister for railways Khawaja Saad Rafique were also present on the occasion.