Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Asif Ali Zardari wanted Shehbaz Sharif to be disqualified.

He said Pakistan was fighting constitutional and legal battle and hopefully the judiciary would emerge victorious.

Talking to the media at the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that Asif Ali Zardari claimed Imran Khan was not a popular leader.

He said Pakistan was fighting a war of constitution and law and judiciary will win this war because nation was standing by the judiciary. The judiciary had upheld the constitution with foresight, he added.

Sh Rashid said the sword of NAB law was hanging on the rulers. “We are not going to be afraid of the cases,” Mr Rashid maintained. “They say that the politicians are going to a closed street. Hopefully the judiciary will win.

The rulers have assumed power to close their cases but NAB will not spare them. This nation will take decisions on the streets. You will not be able to run away from the country,” added the AML chief.

He further said puppets had made the country of 240 million people a laughing stock in the world. Sh Rashid said people were worried about inflation and they were dying due to sky high prices of the daily use items. The rulers were asking for charity like beggars for the last one year, he said.