KARACHI-During its ongoing campaign to check illegal profiteering, the Karachi administration, on Friday, imposed fines of more than Rs0.372 million on 72 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The administration on the 23rd of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak imposed a fine of Rs42000 on four flour sellers, fine of Rs42500 on six bakeries, fine of Rs75000 on 18 poultry shops, Rs89000 on 17 grocery stores, Rs15000 on two vegetable sellers, Rs16000 on 11 fruit sellers and fine of Rs105000 was imposed on 14 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here, the Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, vowed to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continue and instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he further directed.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates, the commissioner said. He also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi’s control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.