PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday met with the relatives of Dayal Singh, a Sikh citizen who was recently killed in Peshawar to show solidarity with the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CM expressed his condolences and handed over a relief cheque of one million rupees to the next of kin of the deceased. During the meeting, the CM condemned the targeting of minority citizens and assured the Sikh community of the government’s commitment to ensure their safety. He also acknowledged the vital role played by minority communities in the development of the country. The CM also met with the heirs of Kashif Masih, a Christian citizen who was also recently killed in Peshawar.