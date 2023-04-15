KHANEWAL - The Kabir Wala police on Friday arrested two accused and recovered liquor worth about Rs10 million from their possession.
According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Bheeni Alamgir Hiraj area and seized at least 4,800 bottles of liquor deposited into 1,600 plastic canes.
The accused identified as Nadeem Joya, a resident of Basti Joyan Wali and Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Nabipur were caught red-handed. They were attempting to supply the liquor to parts of southern Punjab including Multan and Khanewal.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Sadr police station while further investigation was underway.
DPO Rana Umar said anti-social elements deserve no compensation from the law and assured that the crackdown against the drug dealers would continue unabated.
3 DRUG PUSHERS ARRESTED, HUGE AMOUNT OF DRUGS SEIZED
Jahanian police station in a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three inter-provincial drugs pushers and recovered 3-kg and 800-gm of hashish from their possession.
A police spokesperson here on Friday said that the recovery was made on a tip-off by a local informer.
The arrested accused were identified as Alam son of Sher Khan, Imran son of Raees and Zakiullah son of Aurangzeb residents of Laki Marwat.
DPO Rana Umar said rooting out drug dealers was the first priority of his job. He said the drug pushers were held from Lakh Tibbi, Qaba Jahanian and Adda Pervaiz Wala after erecting a picket. He appreciated the performance of Jahanian police station for taking on time stern action against anti-social elements.
Further investigation was underway in that regard.