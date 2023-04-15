Share:

KHANEWAL - The Kabir Wala police on Friday arrested two accused and recovered liquor worth about Rs10 million from their pos­session.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Bheeni Alam­gir Hiraj area and seized at least 4,800 bottles of liquor deposited into 1,600 plastic canes.

The accused identified as Nadeem Joya, a resi­dent of Basti Joyan Wali and Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Nabipur were caught red-handed. They were attempting to supply the liquor to parts of southern Pun­jab including Multan and Khanewal.

A case has been reg­istered against the ar­rested accused at Sadr police station while fur­ther investigation was underway.

DPO Rana Umar said anti-social elements deserve no compensa­tion from the law and assured that the crack­down against the drug dealers would continue unabated.

3 DRUG PUSHERS ARRESTED, HUGE AMOUNT OF DRUGS SEIZED

Jahanian police station in a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three inter-provincial drugs pushers and re­covered 3-kg and 800-gm of hashish from their possession.

A police spokesperson here on Friday said that the recovery was made on a tip-off by a local in­former.

The arrested accused were identified as Alam son of Sher Khan, Imran son of Raees and Zaki­ullah son of Aurangzeb residents of Laki Marwat.

DPO Rana Umar said rooting out drug deal­ers was the first prior­ity of his job. He said the drug pushers were held from Lakh Tibbi, Qaba Jahanian and Adda Per­vaiz Wala after erecting a picket. He appreciated the performance of Ja­hanian police station for taking on time stern ac­tion against anti-social elements.

Further investigation was underway in that regard.