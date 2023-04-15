Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was killed in a road traffic accident while a cop of Punjab Patrolling Police suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident in different localities of city, informed sources here on Friday. Rescue 1122 moved the dead body and injured cop to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said.

According to sources, a man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a speeding vehicle near Kohinoor Mills on Peshwar Road. Upon calling, Rescue 1122 rushed to the accidnet place and moved the body to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, a cop of Punjab Patrolling Police was going to office from home when he came under gunfire in limits of Police Station Rawat. Soon after occurrence of incident, SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabil Khokhar along with ASP Jawad and SHO PS Rawat Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema reached at crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation. Rescue 1122 moved the injured cops to hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been lodged against the unknown accused while further investigation was on. SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that police are investigating the case through different angles and would soon arrest the accused. Separately, a court of law has sent two notorious drug peddlers including a lady smuggler behind the bars for 10 years besides imposing fine on them. The convicted drug peddlers were identified as Phal Zareen and Junaid Nawaz.

According to details, officials of Dhamial police had arrested the notorious drug peddler namely Phal Zareen and seized 1600 farms of heroin from her custody besides filing a case against her. Later on, she was produced before a court of law for conviction. Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Wasim Afzal Mian conducted the trail of lady smuggler convicted her by awarding her 10 years imprisonment and imposing fine of Rs 125000. Similarly, ASJ Jahangir Ali convicted another drug peddler namely Junaid Nawaz and sent him behind the prisons for 9 year and imposed fine of Rs 80000. Ratta Amral police rounded up Junaid Nawaz along with 1700 grams of Hashish and registered a case against them.