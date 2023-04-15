Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday dismissed the impression regarding the launch of a new operation against terrorism while adding the people of Pakistan were the source of power and they completely trusted the army.

He said the opinion of the masses was evident in the form of the constitution and the parliament.

Addressing an in-camera session of the National Assembly (NA) chaired by Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz, he congratulated the lower house of the parliament on the completion of fifty years of the promulgation of the 1973 Constitution.

COAS Munir said the parliament and the constitution reflected people’s opinions adding that people showed it through the constitution and the parliament. “Sovereignty belongs to Allah and He has vested power in the constitution,” he added.

He said the elected representatives should set a direction. "The army will support them in achieving their goals," he added.

The army chief said elected representatives would use the power vested in them by the constitution. He also paid tribute to those who promulgated the 1973 Constitution.

He said the army was not about to launch a new operation but it was a reflection of the unflinching trust of people in the army. “There is no more a no-go area in the country,” he added. It was made possible, he said, by the sacrifices paid by martyrs.