BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Dring Stadium Bahawalpur to review the arrangements for the free flour distribu­tion to eligible persons. He inspected the counter for special persons, the medi­cal camp, and the seating area for visitors. The DC reviewed the performance of the staff at the screen­ing counters. He directed that free flour be provided to the maximum number of eligible people in the short­est possible time. He said that free flour should be provided to the aged and special persons on a pri­ority basis and instructed the staff to deliver their flour bags to their ride for their convenience. It was informed that 1.623 million free flour bags had been distributed to eligible peo­ple across the district.