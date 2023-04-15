Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government on Friday launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service Programme.

The new route starts from Baharia Town and ends at Malir Halt via M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University Jinnah Avenue Malir Cantt Tank Chowk Model Colony. Initially 13 electric buses will run on the route. Initially, 13 electric buses will run on this route. Earlier, in a tweet, the PPP leader said, “Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and Sindh CM is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, this year in January the government launched the first route of electric bus service. The buses on route 1 run between Karachi Airport and Seaview.

The first route of the electric bus service starts from Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue to pass through Airport, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Khayaban-i Ittehad to reach Clock Tower at Seaview.

Last week Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon disclosed that on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the proposal to increase the fares of the Peoples Bus Service, which is operational in Karachi and other urban parts of the province, has been deferred twice for the benefit of the people.

The transport minister told the media persons that the proposal to increase the fares of the Peoples Bus Service was presented twice in the meeting of the provincial cabinet but it was deferred on the directives of the CM.

Memon said the CM has given directions to this effect to ensure the welfare of the people of the province to the maximum possible extent amid the phenomenal hike in the prices of essential products. He said that a passenger commuting through a carrier of the Peoples Bus Service can travel up to 40 kilometres on a fare of just Rs50. This sum is way less than what someone spends to cover such a distance on a motorbike, he added.

He informed the journalists that three new routes of electric buses are being launched in Karachi on the special directives of the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the CM.