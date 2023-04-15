Share:

SIALKOT - Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal assumed charge of his office here on Friday. He was wel­comed at Sialkot Police Lines warmly, said a spokesper­son. Newly-appointed DPO also laid the floral wreaths at monument of the police martyrs at Police Lines Si­alkot. Later, the DPO had an introductory meeting with DSPs and SHOs of the district and discussed local crime and law and order situation of the district. The DPO di­rected the police officers that immediate action would be taken on the problems and complaints of the people. He further directed the officers to treat the complainants coming to police stations with kindness and ensure justice for the immediate solution of their problems. “Provision of justice on merit is my top priority,” he added