Pakistan’s total eventually proved too much for the Kiwis to chase down and hence the green shirts ran away with the victory in the first T20I of PAK vs NZ five-match series.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the first T20I of PAK vs NZ five-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistani team faced an early setback after its opening batters Babar and Rizwan perished cheaply. However, the team bounced back strongly with Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman leading the charge.

Saim Ayub, in particular, played an excellent inning, scoring 47 runs off just 28 balls, with a strike rate of 167.9, followed by Fakhar Zaman scoring 47 runs off just 28 balls, helped to stabilize the team’s innings and set a good total on the scoreboard.