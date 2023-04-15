Share:

ISLAMABAD - China, Pakistan will be working together for Art preservation through latest technology, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday. For centuries, artisans in Pakistan have been creating beautiful works of art in the form of stone craft. However, with the passage of time and changing tastes, to preserve this valuable cultural heritage, Pakistan should further learn from China’s successful efforts to preserve their own ancient art.

Dr. Mahmood ul-Hasan, a senior official, Department of Archaeology and Museums Islamabad told the media that by studying how China has successfully preserved their own ancient Gandhara art and applying similar methods to Pakistani stone crafts, Pakistan can ensure that these beautiful works are preserved for generations to come. In order to better preserve this precious cultural asset, Pakistan should look to China for guidance and inspiration” he said. He stated that Chinese culture has a long history of preserving traditional arts and crafts through the use of modern technology and techniques. By learning from China’s example, Pakistani artisans can ensure that their country’s unique cultural heritage is preserved for future generations.

“Pakistan takes great pride in its rich cultural heritage, and the exhibition of Gandhara art at the Palace Museum is a testament to this fact. It is also an opportunity for the Chinese people to appreciate the artistic and cultural traditions of Pakistan and this exhibition is a testament to the deep and abiding friendship between our two countries. The relationship between Pakistan and China is one that has stood the test of time”, he added. He further said that a large number of Buddhist sculptures with Gandhara influence and Kharosthi inscriptions recovered from the Buddhist sites of the ancient Silk Routs are now kept in the National Museum of Chin, similarly Chinese inscriptions and rock carvings depicting Chinese-style Buddhist Pagodas found in Gilgit Baltistan area, along the Karakorum Highway. They are the glaring examples of cultural relations spread over millennia.