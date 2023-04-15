Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan will play their first match of the Junior Asia Hockey Cup against Chinese Taipei on May 23 in Salalah, Oman. According to PHF spokesman, the Asian Hockey Federation announced the schedule of Junior Asia Hockey Cup after approval from FIH. The teams involved in the Junior Asia Hockey Cup have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Thailand, while Pool B includes Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. Pakistan will play their first match against Chinese Taipei on May 23, Thailand on May 24, India on May 27 and Japan on May 29.