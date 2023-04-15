Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board has formally inducted late Abdul Hafeez Kardar, the first-ever captain of Pakistan’s Test cricket team, into the PCB Hall of Fame.

A prestigious ceremony was held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to acknowledge the contributions of Kardar to the national cricket. It was organised moments before the Pakistan took on New Zealand in the first T20I match.

“Late Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Pakistan's first Test captain, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame in front of his Enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium before the start of the first #PAKvNZ T20I,” PCB said in a tweet.

An official video shows PCB Chairman Najam Sethi present a memorial cap and a shield to Kardar’s son, Shahid Hafeez Kardar, during the ceremony.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar was captaining the Team Green in the inaugural Test victory when it had defeated India.