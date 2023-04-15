Share:

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Friday granted inter­im bail to former Punjab chief minister and Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till April 27 in Rs 125 million cor­ruption case.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish sure­ty bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of in­terim bail. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of the PTI leader. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, along with his counsel, appeared be­fore the court during the proceedings.

Elahi’s counsel argued that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a cor­ruption case against his client and others. He con­tended that all allegations, levelled against his cli­ent, were baseless and pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail.

The court, after hearing arguments of the coun­sel, granted bail to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and di­rected him to join the investigations.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the PTI leader and others on the charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign compa­ny, working with the Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.