Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to recover abductees until April 17, former Punjab chief minister (CM) complaint cell chairman Zubair Ahmad Khan was on Saturday recovered after 38 days.

Mr Khan is considered a close aide of Parvez Elahi. He had allegedly been abducted from outside his house.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) court also acquitted Mr Khan of a case lodged against him a day ago after he was produced before the establishment. Lawyer Amir Saeed Ran represented him in court.

Mr Khan called on Mr Elahi after the acquittal. The former CM said he and his aides were being targeted for being loyal to PTI chief Imran Khan. “We will steer clear of fake cases,” he added.

Earlier, Punjab police had once again carried out a raid at Mr Elahi’s residence in Gujrat. Police surrounded the residence of the former chief minister, the Kunjah House, and left after two hours without taking any action. No member of Elahi’s family was present in the house at the time of the raid.

It is not the first time that police conducted raid on Mr Elahi’s residence. In February, the authorities carried out raids at the Kunjah House. At the time, Mr Elahi alleged that the raids were being conducted at the behest of Punjab caretaker set-up and the federal government.